Aggie Park on Texas A&M University’s campus is being redeveloped to include a small lake, tributes to alumni and university leaders, a new building and more.
A groundbreaking will be Saturday morning at the park — a 20-acre stretch of land between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Building. The park will include Wi-Fi, a small lake and an outdoor amphitheater, according to a university press release.
Park redevelopment will be completed in spring 2022. A new facility that will be constructed and jointly operated by The Association of Former Students and the Texas A&M Foundation will be completed in a second phase. The building will house the Aggie Ring Program and Texas A&M Foundation staff. Kathryn Greenwade, vice president for communications and human resources at The Association of Former Students, said the building will provide a better experience on Ring Day, which can draw up to 45,000 people. The building likely will be built along the perimeter of the park closest to Throckmorton Street, she said.
“This is a project [that] when it’s finished, all Aggies will be proud of the space and will be able to enjoy it,” Greenwade said. “It’s going to be a space available for students, faculty, staff and visitors. I think it is going to greatly enhance that entrance to campus.”
The renovation will be funded by $25 million in private donations that the Association and the Foundation are raising. Anyone interested in donating can reach out to either organization.
The Association is leasing the land on campus from the university system. When the project is complete, the land will be given to the university.
OJB Landscape Architecture is responsible for park design, Lake Flato is in charge of architectural services to design the event facility, and the Midway development firm will be used for project management services.
At the start of the redevelopment, One Circle Drive — an events space and former President’s Home — will be removed. Greenwade said the building dates back to the 1960s. Until 2015, the building was used as the university president’s residence. Elements of the house such as bricks and columns will be saved for use within the park.
Plans for a standing structure that will honor Texas A&M’s 303 distinguished alumni — a title known as the highest honor for former students — have not been finalized, Greenwade said. There also will be a plaza, she said, which is still being designed and will pay tribute to select leaders of the university.
In a press release, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said he is grateful to the Association and Foundation for raising the private funds for the park renovations.
System Chancellor John Sharp said he is looking forward to seeing the project completed.
“Aggie Park will be a grand statement that says ‘Welcome Back’ to former students and ‘Howdy’ to campus visitors while becoming a favorite greenspace for students,” Sharp said in the release.
To learn more, visit AggiePark.tamu.edu.
