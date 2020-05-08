Texas A&M University postponed graduation due to COVID-19, but digital festivities are lined up to celebrate the record number of 10,796 students who earned their degrees this spring.
The more than 10,000 students are from the College Station flagship campus and educational sites around the state such as the College of Dentistry in Dallas, the School of Law in Fort Worth and campuses in Galveston and Doha, Qatar.
Thursday evening, the university posted a video on its social media channels describing the symbolism behind the tradition of Aggies turning their class rings around after finishing their degrees.
Today, an online graduation celebration video will be posted to gradcelebration.tamu.edu. It will feature a virtual conferring of degrees and words from leaders including System Chancellor John Sharp and President Michael K. Young.
At 10 a.m., the names of each of the 10,000-plus graduates will begin scrolling on the scoreboard in Kyle Field. It will take approximately seven hours for all names to be displayed, and it will be livestreamed on A&M’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Many A&M colleges and branch campuses are also recognizing the conferral of degrees through various virtual ceremonies.
According to Texas A&M Today, the College of Geosciences, College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, the School of Law and A&M at Qatar decided on celebrations via Zoom, some of which take place today.
The College of Nursing will have a ceremony featured on their YouTube Channel today at 9:30 a.m. The College of Medicine will livestream a ceremony May 16.
The Corps of Cadets will have individual commissioning ceremonies, which will be livestreamed on the Corps’ social media channels this afternoon.
For more information on how colleges and campuses are celebrating graduates in the Class of 2020, visit today.tamu.edu.
