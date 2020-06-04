As policymakers and the world’s residents alike continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M University Press announced Wednesday it has made available to the public a free e-book edition of a report that brings together experts on pandemic preparedness and biosecurity to explore areas of weakness in pandemic prevention and response.
Preparing for Pandemics in the Modern World, edited by Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School, will be formally released in the fall. Blackburn said that the book, with the exception of one chapter and the epilogue, was written before the COVID-19 outbreak, but nonetheless provides relevant insight and analysis, and also takes a look at previous biosecurity crises including the 1918 flu pandemic and the HIV/AIDS crisis.
“It’s a holistic look at pandemics,” Blackburn said midday Wednesday. “One of the nice things about this book is that when all of the authors put together chapters, we were keeping it in mind to write it at a level for people who are not scientists. It’s really written for the general public and for policymakers — and many the chapters focus on what we saw as gaps in the pandemic preparedness response system.”
The book features insight from, among other experts, Texas State Health Commissioner John W. Hellerstedt, Gerald Parker, director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program, and from Andrew Natsios, a Bush School professor who is the director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs.
“Pandemics have changed the course of history,” Natsios wrote in the book’s introduction, penned in September 2019. “They can cause widespread illness and death, disrupt the world’s commerce, collapse economies, cause political crisis and drive countries to withdraw into themselves.”
The book’s chapters are divided into sections on the lessons learned from the 1918 influenza pandemic, the application of the One Health concept and the role of the private sector in responding to outbreaks.
“The [Texas A&M University] Press believes that the information contained in this book is time-sensitive, urgently needed and will make a positive contribution toward navigating the current pandemic,” Jay Dew, director of TAMU Press, said in a statement.
Blackburn said the book can serve as an effective overview for people to further their understanding of pandemics.
“While it might be too late to apply these lessons in COVID-19, we are fooling ourselves if we believe this is the last pandemic we will face,” Blackburn writes in the book’s epilogue.
To learn more and download the free e-book, visit www.tamupress.com/pandemics-ebook/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.