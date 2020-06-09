The Texas A&M University System has announced plans to host a fireworks show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4.
The 20-minute show will begin at 9 p.m. accompanied by patriotic music provided by WTAW.
The campus will open at 7:30 p.m. for parking, and people are encouraged to stay at their vehicles and practice physical distancing.
The show will also be aired on KBTX.
