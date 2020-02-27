A College Station man was arrested Tuesday after authorities investigating an assault say they found drugs in his home.
According to Texas A&M University Police, officers arrived at a town home on Cullen Trail on Tuesday morning on the report of an assault. They were greeted at the front door by 19-year-old Brayden Cole Dooley Cuthbert, one of four residents of the home. The officers immediately smelled marijuana, and Cuthbert admitted there was marijuana in the home, a report notes. A formal search warrant was requested after police saw a jar of marijuana in plain sight.
Once the warrant was executed, police said, they found more than 400 grams of THC edibles, 6.6 ounces of marijuana, 1.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, vacuum sealed bags, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia throughout the home.
Cuthbert is charged with delivery of more than 400 grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison; possession of more than one gram of mushrooms, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $19,700 bond.
