Texas A&M President Michael K. Young will form a commission to address the future of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus.
In an announcement to the campus community on Wednesday, Young said a separate task force will study the university’s race relations.
“It is time for a unified approach on how we address the representation of people who contributed to Texas A&M throughout our history and how we want to shape the expectations and behavior of our community to stand firmly against racism,” his statement reads.
Young said he met with System Chancellor John Sharp to discuss racism on campus. The discussion, he said, addressed social media posts and emails from current and former students about racism they faced in Aggieland, and the presence of the Ross statue in front of the Academic Building.
Ross was a president of A&M and member of the Confederacy. Young said his conversation with Sharp included “how we address the historical context of its presence and its symbolism to the entire campus community.”
The Task Force on Race Relations is meant to address campus climate and racist behavior through prevention, bystander intervention and “all available sanctions.”
The Commission on Historic Representations will be charged with reviewing representations — from statues, monuments, buildings and more — in “name, placement and historical context” on campus. The commission will be asked to suggest “appropriate courses of action” for all identified representations. Young said the group’s first recommendation will be about the Ross statue “in the near future.”
Young said details about the group and its members will be announced in the coming days. The statement says findings, recommendations and resolutions will take place within the next several months.
Sharp said in a Wednesday statement that racism won’t be tolerated at Texas A&M. He said he has been reading on social media about the experiences of students and their families with racism in the community.
“It is heartbreaking — and unacceptable,” said Sharp, pledging his support for the task force and the commission.
“Racist behavior should never be tolerated,” he said. “The law may not allow us to expel students who use ‘free speech’ as an excuse to spew hatred and racism, but we do not have to let racist conduct and actions go unchallenged.”
Sharp, who has publicly supported keeping the Ross statue in the university’s Academic Plaza, said his position hasn’t changed, but “we Aggies must stand united against racism and love one another.”
The statements from Young and Sharp come after the Ross statue was vandalized on June 10. The word “racist” and the acronyms BLM and ACAB were painted in red at the base of the statue in the university’s Academic Plaza. There also was red paint on the face and body of the statue, along with a rainbow-colored wig.
The statue has been covered with a tarp and fenced off since then.
Two groups — about 100 who supported keeping the statue on campus and another made up of about 200 people who called for its removal — protested in Academic Plaza on Saturday.
Ross was a Confederate general who later served as governor of Texas before becoming A&M’s president, where he served from 1891 until his death in 1898. He is credited with saving the struggling university in its early years, boosting enrollment and securing additional funding to improve infrastructure. The statue was dedicated in 1918. Students often place pennies on the base of the statue for good luck before taking exams.
Those at Saturday’s protest who want the statue removed cited Ross’ role in the Confederate States Army, which many say shows that he advocated for the continuation of slavery.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond weighed in on the issue on Twitter this week, speaking out against the statue. Mond released another statement with his thoughts on Tuesday night.
Discussions on Twitter have stretched beyond the statue this month as Aggies have shared their encounters with racism with the hashtags #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike and #HateIsTheHiddenCoreValue. On Tuesday, #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike was trending nationally.
The A&M Chapter of the NAACP first promoted the use of #RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike in October 2016 as part of the organization’s NAACP Week, which included a voter education session, a debate watch party and more. According to A&M’s student newspaper The Battalion, the use of #HateIsTheHiddenCoreValue began this month.
“Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M,” Sharp said in his Wednesday statement. “If we have to challenge them and call them out publicly, we will. We are Aggies — brothers and sisters — and we ask anyone who cannot abide by our Core Values to stay away.”
Visit president.tamu.edu to view Young’s full announcement.
