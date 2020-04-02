The Becky Gates Children's Center on the Texas A&M campus will reopen April 13, according to a statement posted on the center's website. The preschool was closed last month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Director Erica Ritter said in a letter to families and employees posted online Thursday that the center would modify operations with classrooms limited to no more than 10 children and some teachers would continue to work from home until May 4. The playground would be disinfected after each use, the letter said.
"On May 4, 2020 the Becky Gates Children’s Center will be in full operation with normal hours and all classrooms open," Ritter said in the letter.
The center will remain open if there is another positive COVID-19 case at the facility, the letter said; the students and teachers with direct contact to the person who tested positive would be isolated for 14 days, according to the letter.
Staff members will continue to check temperatures of students prior to entering the building, Ritter said in the letter.
A statement on the center's website said no one from the preschool has reported coronavirus symptoms since the center's March 25 closure, and the facility has been disinfected.
