This year’s Corps of Cadets March to the Brazos in its traditional form was canceled due to COVID-19, but an honorary march is still set to take place April 25.
Instead of all the cadets participating, one member from each class — classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 — will march as representatives.
Corps Commander Luke Thomas will represent the class of 2020. Corps Commander Tanner Cedrone will represent the class of 2021. Corps Sgt. Maj. Connor Fortier will represent the class of 2022, and Daniel Pugh will represent the class of 2023.
In addition to those four representatives will be Vice President of Student Affairs Danny Pugh, Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez and Deputy Commandant Col. Byron Stebbins.
Each cadet will carry a flag with their class year on it, and staff members will carry a U.S. Marine Corps flag and a U.S. Navy flag in honor of Col. Glenn Starnes and Lt. Cmdr. Lee Hassman, respectively, who recently died.
As in previous years, the cadets also will raise money for local nonprofits.
The participating members will march the 9 miles from the Quad on campus to the Beef Center off Texas 60/Raymond Stotzer Parkway. Step off will take place at the Arches at 8 a.m., and the group is expected to arrive at the Beef Center around 10:45 a.m.
