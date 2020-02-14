A circus troupe is making a stop in Bryan through Feb. 23.
The first performance of Circus España will be Friday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday shows at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday's shows will be at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Weeknight performances are at 7:30 p.m. There is no show on Tuesday.
The Texas-based circus with entertainers from around the world has set up in the Townshire Center at 1901 Texas Ave.
The 90-minute show includes acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more.
Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at circusespana.com.
