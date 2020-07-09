The Texas Education Agency released new guidance Tuesday regarding in-person and remote instruction for the 2020-2021 school year as local school districts move forward with planning for August.
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota superintendents all said the guidance is helpful, but does not change their plans as all four have been exploring the in-person, remote and hybrid options available to offer.
“At this point, I’m not waiting on anything any longer,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “And it really doesn’t matter if there are things we’re still waiting on, time basically is of the essence right now, so we’re moving forward. If TEA delivers more protocol down the road, then we’ll adjust our initial plans accordingly.”
The one surprising element of the guidance, Martindale said, is the timeline for parents to commit to one type of learning model for their children. Parents will have until two weeks before the start of school to select whether their student will be in the classroom, at home or using any available hybrid option that will combine in-person and remote instruction.
While he understands the need to allow that flexibility, Martindale said, it does put a tight timeline on the schools and the district to adjust staffing and schedules accordingly.
Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson said until the district has those numbers, they cannot know concretely how many classrooms will need to be set up for in-person learning and how the classrooms can be configured to allow for social distancing.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re ready for the different modes that we might be looking at,” he said.
Parents and staff in Bryan, College Station and Hearne have received or will receive this week a survey to give the districts an idea of what families are planning come August.
“Of course, we know that families may need to change their mind as it gets closer, and that’s fine,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said, “but at least it will give us a gauge that we can begin to schedule and begin to make more definitive plans about how many staff we would need on campus versus off campus.”
Whitbeck said a staff survey received more than 1,400 responses in 24 hours, which accounts for more than half of the total employees in the district.
Johnson said parents and families expect the district to have protocols in place to make a safe learning environment for their children.
“We know that students learn best in a safe and secure environment, and the teachers teach best in the same way,” he said.
As planning continues, Whitbeck said, she has asked her staff to think of reopening in the following three areas: health and well-being, communication and logistics.
Logistics, she said, will include curriculum, scheduling, transportation, technology and other areas that are necessary to implement the set protocols.
The flexibility schools had in the spring will not continue in the new school year, Navasota Superintendent Stu Musick said, noting waivers are for unanticipated changes, which was the case in the spring; however, all schools are being told to prepare for possible disruptions due to COVID-19 this school year.
Martindale said to ensure everyone’s safety who return to the campuses, district and campus staff will be encouraging and teaching the proper behaviors and habits for hand washing, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distance.
If Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring face masks be worn by those aged 10 and older in public spaces is still in place come August, schools will not be exempt from this requirement. This means face coverings will be required for students older than 10 and for whom it is developmentally appropriate whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.
“These are the hardest times I’ve ever seen in education,” Whitbeck said. “These last five months have been certainly nothing I’ve ever seen before, and I’ve been doing this for a while, but we’re up for the challenge. … The goal is to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and our staff.”
Bryan will begin school Aug. 17. College Station students will return Aug. 13. Hearne will begin school either Aug. 17 or 18. Navasota schools will begin Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.