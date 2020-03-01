Texas experts react to news of warming Antarctica

In February, Antarctica hit a new record high temperature of 69.35 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures in North America have been about 1.5 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th century average, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.
“You can’t take much away from a single record temperature,” he said, “but we’ve seen more record highs than record lows, and that goes hand-in-hand with the overall warming trend that’s been observed pretty much worldwide. And, of course, there’s more to come.”
In the state, he said, the coldest days during winter are becoming milder at a “fairly rapid rate,” which is consistent with the rate at which the poles — especially the Arctic — is warming.
The record high temperature recorded by Brazilian scientists on Feb. 9 at Antarctica’s Seymour Island replaced the previous record of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit set three days prior at the Argentine research base Esperanza.
Before February 2020, the previous record high temperature was 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit set in March 2015.
“These individual record temperatures are not concerning to me; what concerns me is the long-term upward trend in temperatures that made these apparent records more likely to occur,” Nielsen-Gammon said in a press release sent out by Texas A&M on the topic.
In an article published on NASA’s Earth Observatory website, Nichols College glaciologist Mauri Pelto also said the individual events are not significant on their own.
“It’s more significant that these events are coming more frequently,” he is quoted as saying.
The warming trends both in Texas and around the globe should not be surprising, Texas A&M atmospheric sciences professor Andrew Dessler said in the Texas A&M release.
“Scientists have been predicting since the 1890s that burning fossil fuels will warm the planet,” he said.
The main cause, Nielsen-Gammon said, is the increase in greenhouse gases that lead to other increases, such as El Niño and volcanoes.
According to the release, the Antarctic Peninsula, which is near South America, is one of the fastest warming areas of the planet, rising 3 degrees Celsius since 1970. The annual ice loss has increased “at least six-fold” between 1979 and 2017.
Dessler said, “There is over 200 feet of sea-level locked up in Antarctica, and the warmer temperatures we’re seeing are a leading indicator that some of it will be released into the ocean, where it will inundate low-lying land around the world. For a state like Texas, with a very long coastline with expensive port facilities, refineries and cities, that is very bad news.”
The Texas coastline is especially vulnerable, Nielsen-Gammon said in the press release, because of rising sea levels, the gradual sinking of land and more intense rainfall.
“Over the past century, Texas coastal lands have subsided at least as much as waters have risen, he said. “That’s set to change, especially if some of the big Antarctic glaciers go unstable.” In the past similar warming patterns led to a sea level rise of “many feet.” “The question is shifting from whether it will happen again to how long it will take this time.”
The problem is not just the size of the change, but also how quickly it is happening, Nielsen-Gammon said Monday.
“Unfortunately, anything that we really could plausibly do over the next decades to reduce greenhouse gas emissions probably won’t have much effect on temperatures for a couple more decades,” he said, “so we’re stuck with continuing warming trends, unless we get some sort of massive volcanic eruption, which would cause its own problems.”
