A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW
DAYS.
STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED.
* AT 0900 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.1 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS
AFTERNOON.
* AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL
AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN.
&&
FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM
LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME SAT SUN MON TUE
NAVASOTA RIVER
NORMANGEE 15.0 15.1 FRI 09 AM 14.5 13.4 9.2 3.2
&&
Gov. Greg Abbott announced a strike force in charge of taking steps to re-open the Texas economy at a press conference at the Capitol on Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced initial steps to begin the process of reopening the Texas economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, including loosening surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allowing all retail stores to provide product pickups and reopening state parks.
Abbott also named a "statewide strike force" devoted to developing reopening procedures. Austin banker James Huffines will chair the task force, while veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey will be its chief operating officer. That group will oversee what Abbott described as a phased reopening. Additional openings will be announced April 27 "after further input from medical staff," Abbott said.
"Even more openings will be announced in May when it is determined that the infection rate continues to decline and when testing capabilities are sufficient to test and contain" outbreaks of the virus," he said.
Abbott didn't detail what those later opening would entail. He also announced that schools — public schools, private schools and universities — will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Huffines is Central and South Texas chairman of PlainsCapital Bank in Austin. From 2003-10, he served on the University of Texas System Board of Regents, including two stints as chair.
Toomey is best known as a close adviser to former Gov. Rick Perry, for whom he was chief of staff. Toomey, a former state representative, also was chief of staff to ex-Gov. Bill Clements. Toomey is currently a partner at Texas Lobby Group.
Abbott's news conference came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas climbed to at least 17,371, including 428 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Out of Texas' 254 counties, 192 are reporting cases.
The number of tests done in Texas stands at 169,536, according to the state figures. That continues to amount to a tiny fraction of Texas' nearly 29 million people, fueling concerns that the extent of the outbreak across the state is not fully known.
In recent days, Abbott has faced pressure from some in his own party to reopen the state's economy, while Democrats have argued Texas is nowhere near ready to do so, citing the testing numbers. Among the Republicans agitating for a return to normal have been President Donald Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who formed his own task force on restarting the economy 10 days ago.
Abbott, for his part, began previewing late last week the executive order that he issued Friday.
This governor has failed our young students. Shame on him for keeping schools closed.
