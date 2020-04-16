You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW
DAYS.
STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES
FOR
THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE
* UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED.
* AT 0900 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.6 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW
EARLY AFTERNOON.
* AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL
AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN.
&&
FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM
LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME FRI SAT SUN MON
NAVASOTA RIVER
NORMANGEE 15.0 15.6 THU 09 AM 15.1 14.5 13.4 9.5
&&
Texas governor accepting nominations for Star of Texas Awards
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking nominations for the 2020 Star of Texas Awards.
The awards honor law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Nominations can also be made for people who were seriously injured or killed while attempting to help a first responder in the performance of their duties.
To be eligible for the 2020 award, the incidents must have occurred between September 2003 and June of this year.
Hector Camarillo, a Madisonville police sergeant who died this month, received the Star of Texas Award from then-Gov. Rick Perry in 2013.
Other Brazos Valley recipients have included Bryan firefighters Ricky Mantey Jr. and Mitch Moran and College Station police officers Justin Oehlke and Tracy Sheets. Brazos County Constable Brian Bachmann and Bryan fire lieutenants Greg Pickard and Eric Wallace were honored posthumously.
