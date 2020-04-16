Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking nominations for the 2020 Star of Texas Awards.

The awards honor law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Nominations can also be made for people who were seriously injured or killed while attempting to help a first responder in the performance of their duties.

To be eligible for the 2020 award, the incidents must have occurred between September 2003 and June of this year.

Nominations will be accepted through June 15. The nomination form can be found here.

Hector Camarillo, a Madisonville police sergeant who died this month, received the Star of Texas Award from then-Gov. Rick Perry in 2013.

Other Brazos Valley recipients have included Bryan firefighters Ricky Mantey Jr. and Mitch Moran and College Station police officers Justin Oehlke and Tracy Sheets. Brazos County Constable Brian Bachmann and Bryan fire lieutenants Greg Pickard and Eric Wallace were honored posthumously.

