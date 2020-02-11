The Texas Rangers are investigating after an off-duty Bryan police officer was involved in a reported assault on Saturday.
According to a statement emailed to local media Tuesday evening, the City of Bryan said police were called to the 500 block of West 26th Street on Saturday evening on a report of alleged assaults. When officers arrived, they found the incident involved a member of the Bryan Police Department's command staff. The person was off-duty and not working at the time.
The press release stated that the Bryan Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers and that the city's policy is to not comment further on active investigations.
