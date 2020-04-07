Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all state parks to close today in an effort to keep volunteers and staff members safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Parks across the state will close at the end of the day Tuesday. A reopening date has not been set.
"Despite the implementation of increasingly restrictive visitor use measures to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks, [the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department] has reached a point where public safety considerations of those in the parks, and in the surrounding communities, must take precedence over continued operations," department officials said in a statement released Tuesday morning. "Difficulty in ensuring compliance with social distancing, problems in maintaining adequate supplies and keeping park facilities sufficiently sanitized are only a few of the challenges encountered by state park staff."
Customers who had reservations at a state park are being contacted for refunds, the statement said.
For more information, visit TexasStateParks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.