Texas officials have deployed thousands of COVID-19 tests throughout the prison system as facilities grapple with an increase in cases among prisoners and staff members.
Gov. Greg Abbott and supporting state agencies announced this week that tens of thousands of oral fluid COVID-19 testing materials will be distributed to prisons across Texas, according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice press release issued Tuesday. The tests may be self-administered by the patient and have been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to a tweet from a Texas Tribune reporter on Wednesday, a strike team was at the Wallace Pack Unit near Navasota testing inmates.
On Tuesday, 1,919 inmates and 920 employees had been tested throughout the prison system, a spokesperson told the Texas Tribune reporter.
Grimes County announced 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported out of the Pack Unit on Wednesday. The TDCJ website lists five Pack Unit employees as testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Increasing the information available to our medical professionals will help us to further enhance the agency’s ability of stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bryan Collier, TDCJ’s executive director, in a statement, the Texas Tribune reported.
As of Tuesday, 652 TDCJ staff had tested positive, as had 1,733 inmates throughout the prison system.
At least 30 inmates and seven staff members have died, according to the TDCJ website. Autopsy results are pending on 25 more deaths. More than 1,300 inmates have been placed on medical isolation due to suspected illness.
More than 400 inmates at the Pack Unit have been placed under medical restriction because of potential exposure, according to the TDCJ. One person, a man in his 60s, died from suspected coronavirus at the Pack Unit. No positive cases have been reported by the
TDCJ out of the Luther Unit, also in Grimes County. Of the county’s 54 positive cases, 28 are related to the state prisons there, county officials said.
While state prisons have stepped up testing amid an increase in cases, county jails in the Brazos Valley have not reported issues related to COVID-19.
Brazos County Jail administrator Wayne Dicky said the county detention center has not seen any cases of coronavirus. Two inmates were tested recently — one as a precautionary measure when entering the hospital for an unrelated issue, and the other in-house due to qualifying factors. Both tests returned negative.
“Especially because we don’t have any positive [cases] in the jail, we don’t see the value at testing everyone at this point,” Dicky said.
Dicky said the jail’s population sat at just under 500 inmates as of Wednesday. He explained that if he were to test all 500 people currently housed at the jail on any given day, that statistic would become invalid with the passage of just a short amount of time.
At this time, the tests available to the jail have been provided by the county health department. Should the jail begin to see positive cases, however, Dicky said the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office could consider ordering larger quantities of tests from another entity.
Men and women coming into the jail are screened for coronavirus symptoms each time they are booked, Dicky said, Anyone showing symptoms, or anyone who is noncompliant with symptom screening, is placed into a negative pressure isolation cell for a temporary amount of time, he added.
For updates on TDCJ case data, visit www.tdcj.texas.gov/covid-19.
