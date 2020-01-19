Several hundred guests donned fedoras and flapper dresses as they celebrated the “Roaring ’20s” at The Bridge Ministries’ second annual “Hunger to Hope” banquet in Downtown Bryan on Saturday night. The faith-based nonprofit hoped to raise enough money to fund the construction of a new building for the organization.
“If you’ve ever been a child not wanting food, but needing food, you’ve missed what the good people of The Bridge Ministries do,” said Marc Hamlin, retired Brazos County district clerk and an emcee for the event. He addressed the crowd: “I believe God has brought you here for a reason.”
The Bridge Ministries started more than 10 years ago as a Bible study group and became a nonprofit in 2010. Since then, the charity has been feeding the hungry through its food pantry. Events such as Saturday night’s banquet, hosted at the Ice House on Main, support efforts to keep the pantry on East 24th Street running. Last year’s inaugural Hunger to Hope banquet raised $67,000, according to Tatiana Rivera, operations manager for The Bridge. This year’s event sold out with $50,000 in ticket sales, and organizers hoped to raise even more donations through on-site gifts and silent auction participation.
“This year we are hoping to raise $100,000 in order to have a bigger facility and to feed more people,” Rivera said. “... The 1920s was picked as the event theme because of our 2020 vision, which is to feed more families than we have since the last few years.”
In 2019, The Bridge Ministries distributed hygiene products and a total of 390,000 pounds of food — including non-perishables as well as fresh produce — to the people of Brazos County. The organization serves 75 to 100 families a week and, according to promotional material from the event, it now has outgrown its building in Downtown Bryan
In attendance Saturday night were several hundred supporters of the organization, most in period costume. One special group included 10 Texas A&M students, members of the Christian fraternity Beta Upsilon Chi. Though the students did enjoy a meal, they were there to do more than just eat.
“Beforehand we helped to set up the silent auction, cut cheesecake and passed it all out [to guests], and after the event we will breaking down the setup and filling in wherever can,” said Beta Upsilon Chi president, Aggie junior Rob Cantwell.
Though this weekend was the group’s first time working at a banquet for The Bridge, the student organization has been supporting The Bridge Ministry as a local philanthropy focus for years,
“We love working with The Bridge because we see a whole lot of purpose in what they do, and we love being able to have an impact on the Bryan-College Station community,” Cantwell said.
He said that on distribution days [every Thursday evening, according to Tatiana Rivera], families in need come to the pantry looking for food, and they are paired with a volunteer before being given a shopping cart. They are then allowed to select food and hygiene items.
“Everything they do at The Bridge is to glorify the Lord, and that aligns with our organization,” Cantwell said. “Personally it is a joy, and it makes a person’s day. It makes [Thursdays] feel like you have made a special impact on the community.”
Those wanting to learn more about The Bridge Ministries or to donate can go to thebridgeministries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.