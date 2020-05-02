The Eagle newsroom earned 23 awards, including six first-place honors, from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors this week.
The annual awards were announced via Facebook, as the annual APME conference in March was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré said she is proud of the journalism produced by the newsroom staff each day.
“This team constantly amazes me with its ability to story tell through crafted words and photojournalism,” she said. “We are so blessed to have such an amazing, hardworking staff at The Eagle that continuously tells the stories of the Brazos Valley. These awards are just another reminder of how good they really are and how well this team stacks up against their peers.”
The competition groups papers of similar circulation size. The Eagle competes in Class 2A with The Brownsville Herald, the San Angelo Standard-Times, The Facts, the Temple Daily Telegram, the Killeen Daily Herald and others. Winners are chosen by newspaper professionals from across the country.
Eagle Editor Darren Benson, who serves on the Texas APME board, said the recognition is well-deserved.
“I’m impressed every day by the hard work and dedication of this staff,” he said. “It’s a difficult job very often done under trying circumstances, and these awards reflect the commitment of our newsroom to providing quality, trusted journalism to our community.”
Managing Editor Rob Clark and former digital coordinator Katy Barber earned the first-place Star Online Package of the Year award for the web presentation of Clark’s oral history of the “Bonfire Game” between Texas and Texas A&M. The Star award is the group’s highest honor for individual journalists. The oral history was part of The Eagle’s 20th anniversary coverage of the 1999 Bonfire collapse, which won several awards.
Photographer Laura McKenzie won second place for Star Photojournalist of the Year for a selection of her work in news, features and sports photography. “Laura has a well-edited, tight portfolio of images with excellent composition and moments,” the judge commented.
Travis L. Brown earned third place in the Celeste Williams Star Sports Writer of the Year category for features and columns on the late sports writer Dan Jenkins, A&M volleyball coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn, A&M’s embracing of sports psychology and ESPN’s leak of the 2019 women’s basketball NCAA bracket.
McKenzie added two first-place awards, including best photo gallery, for which the judge wrote, “It’s a terrific body of work, and the photographer deserves credit for bringing life to the pages of their newspaper.”
In news photography, McKenzie won first place for a photo of a woman standing amid the wreckage after the Franklin tornado in April 2019.
“This stands out as the winner because the photographer seems to have taken deliberate action to look for — and wait for — a striking and compelling image that still speaks to the news situation it documents,” the judge commented.
McKenzie also won honorable mentions in feature photography and photojournalism.
The staff’s Bonfire anniversary coverage, coordinated by Clark, won first place for best feature series. “Remembering Bonfire” included stories about each of the 12 A&M students who were killed in the 1999 collapse, and on John Comstock, the last survivor pulled from the stack.
“These stories touched the reader and gave us a solid account of a community that has tried to heal from the tragedy,” the judge commented.
Clark’s oral history, which chronicled how Aggies and Longhorns dealt with the Bonfire collapse and the memorable football game that followed at Kyle Field, earned first-place honors for feature writing, along with honorable mention for sports feature. The feature writing judge called it “incredible reporting.”
Clark also won a first-place award in the comment and criticism category for a column examining how “oldies” music has value for children, whether they like it or not. “Nice, fun commentary neatly combining a lament on the status of popular music and its effect on a modern family,” the judge commented.
In general column writing, Clark won third-place honors.
Photographer Michael Miller, who joined The Eagle in December, won several awards for his 2019 work with the Temple Daily Telegram. Miller earned third-place honors for Star Photojournalist of the Year, for which the judge commented that he “captured solid storytelling moments, including several surprising images.”
Miller also won first and second place in feature photography, first and second in sports photography and second in the photo gallery category.
Reporter Kenny Wiley earned second-place recognition in the deadline writing category for his story on the 2019 Big Event, the annual community service project run by A&M students. “I love how the writer takes an annual event and brings it alive through the participants,” the judge wrote.
Wiley also took third place in the same category for a story about U.S. Army Maj. Harvey H. Storms, an A&M graduate who was killed in a North Korea battle in 1950, and whose remains were identified last year.
Robert Cessna, The Eagle’s longtime executive sports editor, earned second place in sports column writing for commentary on A&M women’s basketball, the firing of A&M men’s basketball coach Billy Kennedy and the Aggie football team’s squeaker win over Arkansas. Brown won honorable mention in the same category.
News editor Matt Weber was recognized with the third-place award in the designer of the year category. The judge praised his news and feature page designs, and remarked on “how clean your news pages are, and how you don’t overwhelm them with color [or] fancy visual gimmicks.”
Along with the Bonfire series, the staff earned two additional awards in the feature series category: third place for its teacher appreciation series and an honorable mention for the “Making a Difference” series about local charitable efforts.
Barber won third place for video shorter than 2 minutes for her clip on the Catalena Cowpokes Rodeo. Former sports writer Maria McIlwain earned honorable mention in the sports feature category for a story on the College Station Lincoln Panthers, who won the 1960 Prairie View Interscholastic League Class 1A boys basketball state title. Former Eagle intern Luke Henkhaus earned honorable mention in feature writing for his Brazos 360 story about the thriving local beekeeping community.
The Eagle won honorable mention in the Newspaper of the Year category.
