Starting Tuesday, The Eagle’s office in Bryan will be closed to the public until further notice.
The move is one of several precautions The Eagle is taking to ensure the safety of employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payments may be left in the mail slot by the front door of our office at 1729 Briarcrest Drive. Payments can also be made by logging into your account at theeagle.com.
Circulation and billing questions can be directed to 776-2345. For help with other items, call 731-4644
We are continuing to gather and deliver relevant and reliable news coverage of the pandemic and related issues, and the publication and delivery of the daily newspaper will continue without interruption.
