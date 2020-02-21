It seems almost everyone is going green, and the new production at The Theatre Company in Bryan is no different. The theater will feature unusual plant Audrey II in its latest production, Little Shop of Horrors, opening today and running three weekends through March 8.
The plant may be green, but it has an insatiable taste for human flesh and blood.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $7 for children. Tickets to Saturday matinees are $15, Tickets are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the box office one hour before curtain.
The Theatre Company is located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center at Texas Avenue and Villa Maria Road.
The cast includes Hudson Brown, Madeline McLevish-Hughes, Dana Martin, Rodney Bettis, Dustin Kemp, Martin Jimenez, Maddie Saculla, Keri Kempf, Hannah Shihdanian, Mark Goloby, Riley McMahon, Derek Shaw, Shane Duckett, Mark Goloby, Brittney Green, Hannah Hildebrandt, Julia Rivera, Derek Shaw, Markus Villanueva, Madelyn Werich and Benjamin Michael Hall.
Theatre Company Artistic Director Adrienne Dobson directs Little Shop of Horrors.
Other crew members are Cynthia Bradford, producer and music director; Taylor Christenson, stage manager; Sarah Black, choreographer; Carley Burson, costume designer; Light designer, Mandy Mershon; Rodney Bettis, set designer; Kathryn Morgan, sound; Asher Hinton, lightboard; Zander Cochran and Ryan Topf, assistant stage managers; Hayley Cochran, hair and makeup; and Matthew Winn, spotlight. Special thanks go to Tom Hogan.
Based on a 1960 film of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors opened off-off-Broadway in 1982 with music by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who went on to create The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.
The musical is the story of Seymour Krelborn, who works in a small florist shop and has a crush on Audrey. He stumbles on a small plant at the shop and names it Audrey II. The plant grows and grows and its appetite increases.
Among the songs from the musical are Suddenly Seymour, The Meek Shall Inherit and Somewhere That’s Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.