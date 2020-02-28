This weekend is all about celebrating cultures, celebrating Texas and celebrating people who make the community great. Check out the Afro-Latinx Festival, the African American National Heritage Society 19th annual Appreciation Banquet, the Texas Independence Day Celebration and much more. For more events, visit the events calendar.
• Join MSC CAMAC and MSC WBAC for the Afro-Latinx Festival on Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Gates Ballroom in the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University. The event will feature dance lessons, authentic food and live music by Daja Vu Latin Fusion Rhythms. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
• TAMU University Bands and Orchestra presents several concerts this weekend. The University Wind Symphony in Concert is Friday at 7 p.m., the University Orchestras in Concert is Saturday at 2 p.m., and The University Jazz Bands in Concert is Saturday at 7 p.m. All concerts are in Rudder Theatre. Tickets are $5. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
• There are plenty of ways to hear some live music, including Stoney Larue, who is performing at Hurricane Harry’s on Friday at 9 p.m. Admission is $15. For more information, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com.
• This weekend in Texas A&M University sports, the men’s tennis team takes on Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The softball team plays Southeastern Louisiana on Friday at 5:15 p.m. and on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. inside Davis Diamond. They will also play Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $4 to $10. The Texas A&M women’s tennis team takes on Arkansas on Sunday at noon and Prairie View A&M at 5 p.m. inside Mitchell Tennis Center. For more information, visit 12thman.com.
• The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, continuing through March 8. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
• The American Business Women’s Association presents ABWA Vendor Shopping Event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Embassy Suites College Station, 201 University Drive E., College Station. Come support women-owned businesses and shop local talented vendors. The event is free and open to the public. It is part of The American Business Women’s Organization presents Dream It! Dare to Do It Conference on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Embassy Suites College Station. The conference is all about overcoming obstacles and achieving dreams. Keynote speakers will be Catharina Laporte and Katy Franco. Admission is $80. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/454942665055983.
• The African American National Heritage Society Brazos Valley African American Museum presents the 19th annual Appreciation Banquet on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center. The event honors and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community, state and country. Dinner, entertainment and a silent auction will be provided. Individual tickets begin at $25. For more information, visit http://www.bvaam.org/banquet.
• The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Empty Bowls Jr. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Allen Honda. The event supports local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs. Students and art educators from more than 28 Brazos Valley schools have created thousands of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for the event. Bowls are available for a $10 donation and each donation will receive a bowl of soup and slice of bread, donated by participating restaurants, as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the community. There will also be live music provided by several schools. For more information, visit https://www.acbv.org/events/2019/empty-bowls-jr .
• The Grimes County Master Gardener program will host a free “Leap into Spring” seminar from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane. Topics will be Prepping Your Landscape for Spring and Early Spring Gardening Tips. No registration is required. Gardening literature will be available to take home.
• The Girl Scouts of Central Texas STEMfest is Saturday at Texas A&M for all girls, ages kindergarten to 12th grade. The event gives girls the chance to explore various engineering fields such as mechanical, biomedical, electrical and computer engineering, material science, biology, pharmacy, space exploration, the visualization department, mathematics and computer science. To register, visit gsctx.doubleknot.com/event/stemfest-discover-se-day-dbj-22920/2616130.
• The Museum of the American GI presents Swing Into History – 40s Ball on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is presented by the Texas Intercollegiate Swing Battle and features music and dancing surrounded by World War I and World War II memorabilia. Online tickets are $20. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org/events/events-swing-into-history.
• Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic State Park is throwing a Texas Independence Day Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrate Texas’ independence where Texas declared its independence. The event will have music, dancers, living historians, firing demonstrations, vendors and more. For a full schedule, visit http://wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/texas-independence-day-celebration-5/.
• The Grand Market at Post Oak will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Post Oak Mall in College Station. The shopping event will have drawings for giveaways.
• More than 100 vendors will be at the Bridal Show & Benefit on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Professionals will be able to help customize your wedding. For more information, visit 10times.com/bridal-show-bryan.
• Erin’s Dream Race is Sunday at 9 a.m. at Lot 50 on the Texas A&M University campus. The 5K race celebrates the life of Erin Buenger who lived 82 months with neuroblastoma. Proceeds benefit the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer and Be the Match Foundation. To register, visit https://www.racethread.com/race/running-texas-college-station-erin-s-dream-race-reviews.
