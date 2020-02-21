This weekend has something for everybody. The circus is in town, local actors are putting on Little Shop of Horrors, there’s dancing, a President’s Day event, a star party, a performance by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and more. To check out more events, visit the events calendar.
• Circus España continues this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday at 1901 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday; 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 2:30 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The circus show under the big top is fun for the whole family with acrobats, daredevils, clowns, jugglers and more during the 90-minute show. Tickets are $8 for children, $20 for adults. For more information, visit circusespana.yapsody.com.
• The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a President’s Day event: “From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Historian and author H.W. Brands discusses those who have occupied the office of president the last two centuries. For more information, visit bush41.org/events.
• Stella Southern Café presents a Daddy-Daughter Date Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 4040 Texas 6, Suite 100, College Station. The event features breakfast for dinner, a photo booth and live music. Tickets are $20. Visit the event’s Facebook page for tickets.
• Enjoy LEGOpalooza from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Learning Express Toys of College Station, 1505 University Drive E., College Station. The event will have a cooperative build and a freestyle build. No registration is required. The event is free and open to the public.
• The city of College Station is hosting a Star Party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road. All ages invited to learn about the astronomical world. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lickcreek or call 764-6216.
• The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station presents Little Shop of Horrors, opening Friday and continuing through March 8. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theatrecompany.com.
• For those looking for a girl’s night out, Ladies Bunco Night will be held at Residence Inn by Marriott at 6:30 p.m. Friday, featuring food, giveaways and bunco. Admission is $12. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/february-girls-night-out-friends-food-and-bunco-tickets-91491307965.
• The Ranch Harley-Davidson is hosting the Wheelie Wizard shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The family-friendly community event features a burnout pit. There will also be free adult beverages, Big Dawg Barbecue, DJ Nick Catalina, vendors and door prizes. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/the-ranch-harley-davidson/stunt-show-saturday/230034217997941.
• The 12th annual Grand Texas Intercollegiate Shabbaton begins at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Chabad Jewish Student Center at Texas A&M University. The annual event draws hundreds of Jewish college students from across Texas and features a massive Shabbat dinner and lunch, guest speakers and workshops. Register at the event’s Facebook page.
• This weekend has plenty of opportunities to catch some Aggies sports. The men’s tennis team will play Rice on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Texas A&M baseball team at Blue Bell Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon. The women’s tennis team plays Oklahoma on Saturday at noon at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The men’s basketball team takes on Mississippi State inside Reed Arena on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The soccer team will play Lamar University on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ellis Field. The women’s tennis team plays Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Texas A&M Invite for Track and Field begins Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The men’s tennis team plays Arizona State at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 1 p.m. Sunday. The women’s basketball team takes on Auburn inside Reed Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. and the men’s tennis team plays University of the Incarnate Word on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit 12thman.com.
• The American Legion Post 159 is hosting a resource fair on Saturday for all area veterans from 9 a.m. to noon at 101 Waco St. in Bryan. There will be information about legal assistance, employment and health care. For information, call 778-1936.
• The Larry J. Ringer Library is hosting Movies at the Library on Saturday from to 2 to 4 p.m. The free movie screening will be Crazy Rich Asians, rated PG-13. For more information, visit bcslibrary.org/events.
• Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Two Emilys on Sunday at 5 p.m. inside Rudder Theatre. Contemporary composer Aaron Copeland’s Eight Poems of Emily Dickenson will be presented with the assistance of popular soprano Emily Pulley under the direction of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The performance will be closed out by Mozart’s Symphony No. 25. Tickets range from $16 to $45. For more information, visit bvso.org.
• The Texas Tenors are performing on Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The group gained popularity from the show America’s Got Talent. The performance features many genres, including American classics, pop, country, Broadway, patriotic and inspirational. For tickets or more information, visit TheBarnhillCenter.com or call 337-7240.
• This weekend’s live music scene includes Grady Spencer and the Work with Tylar Bryant at Grand Stafford Theater on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Also, Curtis Grimes is performing at Southerns on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.
