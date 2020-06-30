This year's Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival has been canceled.
The event had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 in Downtown Bryan.
Organizers said in a statement Tuesday morning that the decision to cancel this year's event was made "to protect the safety of our staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and attendees and in light of the public health concerns and financial strains brought upon by COVID-19."
