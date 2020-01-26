The 11 Republicans and three Democrats running to replace Bill Flores as U.S. House District 17’s representative spoke at a Saturday night forum hosted and aired live by KBTX-TV and its sibling station KWTX.
The trio of Democrats spoke first for about 30 minutes, followed by a two-hour discussion with all 11 Republicans. The sets of candidates received almost identical questions from forum moderators Karla Castillo and Tara Mergener, who anchor and report for KBTX and KWTX respectively. Unlike the Democrats, Republicans were asked whether they support term limits; all 11 candidates said they did, in some form — and whether they would commit to holding in-person town hall forums if elected. Again, each candidate said they would, which moderators noted would be a departure from Flores’ practice of holding virtual town hall meetings.
A handful of Republican candidates mentioned tackling the national debt, which is now more than $23 trillion.
In opening remarks, Republican candidate Pflugerville aerospace engineer George Hindman quickly noted the recent endorsement he received from Texas Right to Life, and said he would work to repeal the Affordable Care Act and expand health savings accounts. He also wants regulations to shift to increase competition among insurance companies.
“I want to lower taxes, lower regulations and make sure that we provide an environment so that people can get good jobs that pay well so they can take care of their families,” Hindman said. “I think that’s a common thread throughout this district.”
Former secret service agent and Waco homebuilder Scott Bland, while responding to a question about student debt, drew upon his work with the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy to create the Construction Sciences Academy.
Bland said in his closing statement that he “will fight for the unborn,” and also put forth a multipronged approach to border security and immigration reform. He said he wants to have a six-month window during which undocumented immigrants would have the chance to go to local or national authorities and get a background check.
“If they have a clean background and can prove they are working, they’re issued a work visa card. It is not citizenship, a pathway to citizenship or the right to vote, but it would allow them to stay in this country and not have to look over their shoulder,” Bland said. He also said his plan would allow companies to hire those immigrants.
“It’s not enough just to seal the border — we need to remove the incentive for someone to come here illegally,” Bland said.
Former congressman Pete Sessions, who was born in Waco, served in the House for 22 years in two Dallas districts before being defeated by Democrat Colin Allred in 2018. Sessions drew on his experience in Congress throughout his remarks, noted his pro-Texas Farm Bureau voting record, and said that he would work to help the government achieve balanced budgets.
Sessions said that Democratic control of the House was the most pressing issue of District 17 and the country. He said that in 2010, he was chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and presided over a net gain of 63 seats for his party that brought the House under Republican control.
“I believe that small business is the best opportunity that we have in this district,” Sessions said. “Growth of small businesses in this district means that people can have jobs and make investments.”
Austin-based financial adviser Ahmad Adnan identified, both out of the gate and in his closing statement, that his platform is moderate and centrist. He said that he wants to make the starting pay for teachers $80,000 annually.
“I want to ban money in politics, because money in politics equals corruption in politics,” Adnan said. “In the real world, people from different political backgrounds agree on almost 70% of the issues. I believe in compromise. I believe in good governance, not partisan bickering, and I believe in country over party.”
Elianor Vessali noted her votes against budget and tax increases as a member of the College Station City Council as proof of her fiscal responsibility. “Our citizens are fed up with our spending practices,” she said. Vessali called for repealing the Affordable Care Act, as did some other candidates, and noted the ongoing impeachment trial, saying voters she has spoken with “are frustrated with what is specifically going on today, and that Congress is not doing its job.
“We Republicans need to take back the narrative and remind everybody why our conservative principles are key to our fundamental rights, freedoms and prosperity,” Vessali said.
College Station-based Marine Corps veteran Trent Sutton said that much of what federal government is doing would be better left to state governments. He also mentioned the $23 trillion national debt, and said he wants to “get the federal government out of healthcare” and to turn to free market solutions.
“I am running because I believe that we need to send more conservative veterans in Congress standing up for our shared values of faith, family and freedom,” Sutton said. He told attendees and viewers that he hopes to earn “your trust, your respect, and your vote.”
Todd Kent, a former Texas A&M professor, echoed comments he made at a Jan. 15 forum at Smitty K’s in College Station and urged voters to a elect a representative who will be a leader in the 435-member U.S. House, and argued he is that person. Kent lifted up numerous local ties throughout his remarks.
“As an experienced university leader, I understand the importance of a university to a local community,” Kent said.
Kent also said that “dealing with the cost of healthcare” was of the utmost importance to District 17’s residents. “We need to reduce drug costs through a more market-oriented approach; and two, administrative costs are too high,” he said.
The Democratic candidates — William Foster III of Hearne, a retired business owner and educator; Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville, an engineer and project manager who was the nominee for the district in 2018, and Marine Corps veteran David Anthony Jaramillo — engaged in a forum that centered around healthcare.
Kennedy specifically called for a public option. He said that under his preferred plan, people who like their private health insurance could keep those plans.
“I’m afraid that instead of building a more prosperous and strong America, we’re at risk of handing down a more divided and diminished America for our kids,” Kennedy said. “I’m open to ideas from across the spectrum as long as they’re based on fact, address the problem at hand and don’t discriminate against our core democratic values.”
Foster said healthcare was his top issue, and wants to see a plan that would “include everyone.” He mentioned healthcare for seniors in particular as a top priority, and noted that much of the district is rural.
“I’m also concerned about jobs…and I am concerned about our immigration problem,” Foster said.
Jaramillo said that “unity” is the biggest issue facing the district and pivoted to presenting a healthcare vision.
“It’s about reaching that common ground — laying that foundation and saying that we’re here together,” Jaramillo said. “We need to come together with the other side. We need to come together through health care, infrastructure, [and] prison reform.”
Kristen Alamo Rowin, a real estate broker in Waco, said that she got her real estate certificate at 18, just weeks after she graduated high school, because she was able to take community college classes during her senior year at Hudson High School. She said she then started her own business, Waco-based Alamo Real Estate, at age 25. She is now 28.
“I’m a first-generation American, an NRA member, a pro-life advocate and a servant devoted to living out God’s purpose,” Rowin said. “You have a chance to elect someone that’s just like you — not a politician…but rather someone else who has been in the fray.”
Business owner Laurie Godfrey McReynolds, who is from China Spring, said on two occasions that she believes America suffers from overregulation, and said that fixing entitlement programs, notably Social Security, would be high on her priority list if elected.
“The middle class has been overtaxed,” she said.
“I want to take some common sense up to Washington. I want to take negotiating skills up to Washington,” McReynolds said. “I am a businesswoman that knows how to get things done.”
Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swann of Waco said supporting agriculture producers would be prominent in her tenure in Congress, and also noted Baylor and Texas A&M’s research prowess when outlining the diversity of District 17.
“I, like many of you, am fed up with watching the failures that are going on in our House and in our government,” Swann said. “I want to be a servant of the people. That’s what I’ve spent 38 years doing, and that’s what I know how to do best. I take care of people and find difficult solutions.”
Waco-based David M. Saucedo put forth a vision of free market solutions, and wants to promote business acumen in young people and promote wealth and economic mobility for those in inner cities.
“I believe the problem we have is that we are electing too many people that have forgotten the liberties the Constitution was designed to protect, and we now have a nation that the Constitution was designed to prevent,” Saucedo said. “What I represent is a solution-oriented, relationship-based individual that doesn’t have all the answers, but you can be sure that I am who I say I am.”
"Former congressman Pete Sessions, who was born in Waco, served in the House for 22 years in two Dallas districts before being defeated by Democrat Colin Allred in 2018. "
So he loses and just moves to a different district to "represent his constituents?" I'd rather have somebody that lives in the district for non-political reasons representing me.
