Three Bryan police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, though the department stated in a press release Friday that the officers have had no recent interactions with the public while in uniform.
According to Bryan police, the three officers are exhibiting mild symptoms. The department is “reasonably confident” that these officers have not, while in police uniform, had any interaction with members of the public, the release states. The release does not make any comment on the officers’ activities outside of work.
The release notes that the department continues to screen all police officers and staff each day as they enter the building. Any staff member showing symptoms of coronavirus is sent home to self-quarantine. Patrol cars are cleaned and sanitized between each shift, and officers are directed to operate under procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
