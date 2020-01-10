Traffic on Texas 6 near Navasota was delayed Friday afternoon after a pickup rolled down an embankment, injuring three people.
A second accident on Texas 6 Business in Navasota happened at about the same time.
According to Navasota police Chief Shawn Myatt, first responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on northbound Texas 6 on the northern edge of Navasota's city limits. Authorities said it appears a pickup fishtailed as the driver attempted a lane change along the wet road, causing the truck to roll off the road into a steep embankment. The truck landed about 100 yards from the Navasota River.
The truck's male driver, a woman and a 3-year-old, all from Brenham, were trapped in the pickup until firefighters could remove the front windshield. The three were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
Information on the accident south of Navasota on Texas 6 Business was not immediately available.
Drivers in the area may see traffic delays, though Myatt said at 5 p.m. Texas 6 would soon fully reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.