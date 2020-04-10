College Station police are asking the public for help in identifying those involved in an aggravated robbery that took place Wednesday night.
According to authorities, at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, three men displaying a firearm entered an apartment in the 1500 block of Harvey Road. The three, described as African American men with “light builds,” took property, police said. One was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, one a white hooded sweatshirt, and the third was wearing all-black clothing and shoes. No injuries were reported.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 764-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.