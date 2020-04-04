Brazos County health officials announced three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 75.
According to the Brazos County Health District, eight people are hospitalized with the virus. No patients have been released since Friday. Ten patients have recovered, which is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications and seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
The local health district has tested 1,468 people for COVID-19, officials said.
Five people have died in Brazos County from COVID-19. Of those, at least three were connected to The Waterford assisted-living center in College Station.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Burleson County reported an additional case on Saturday, bringing that county's total to two. The person is a 20-year-old woman who has no record of travel, according to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management. The woman is self-isolating, officials said.
