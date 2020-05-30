Three people connected to the Burleson County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said late Saturday.
According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, two inmates who were recently in the jail were positive for COVID-19. Officials did not find out about the cases until after the inmates were released.
As a precaution, members of the jail staff, a member of the patrol division and several inmates who were close to the two were tested. Officials said two inmates and a jailer have tested positive for COVID-19, but none are showing symptoms.
The two inmates have been separated from other inmates and are being monitored, the sheriff’s office said. The employee is self-quarantining for 14 days and will be retested. Officials said 14 total tests were conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.