The Brazos Valley African American Museum said this week that individual tickets and group tables are still available for its 19th annual Appreciation Banquet, set for 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Hilton in College Station.
The annual event is the museum’s primary fundraiser. An event description said the banquet, with tickets starting at $25, will include dinner, entertainment and a silent auction.
“Get your tables and tickets early and meet us on Leap Year Day at the Hilton College Station as we honor and publicly recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to our community, state or country,” an event invitation reads.
The Eagle reported that about 700 people attended last year’s banquet, which featured numerous area officials, songs and speeches. The 2019 event raised more than $50,000 for the museum, and museum officials said their goal is to raise $60,000 or more in 2020.
Robin Means Coleman, a Texas A&M vice president and associate provost for diversity, will deliver the event’s keynote address. Means Coleman’s scholarship focuses on media studies and the cultural politics of blackness.
To learn more, visit bvaam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.