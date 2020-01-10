A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley, including Robertson, Milam and Leon counties, until 9 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch in advance of storms moving into the area Friday afternoon.
The storms were expected to bring strong winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes Friday afternoon and into the late evening.
The storms were moving eastward into East Texas.
The forecast for Brazos County included a chance of severe storms Friday night and into Saturday morning with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches were possible, according to the National Weather Service.
