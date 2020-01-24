Training for property owners who have water wells has been set for Feb. 5.
The free training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wellborn Community Center, 4119 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
The program is part of the Texas Well Owner Network, which aims to educate residents who depend on household wells for their water needs about maintenance, quality and treatment issues.
Participants can bring water samples to the training for a screening for $10 per sample. Sample containers and instructions are available at the AgriLife Extension office in Bryan and America’s Country Store in Wellborn.
Anyone interested can register at twon.tamu.edu/training or by calling 845-1461.
