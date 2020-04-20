A truck driver suffered minor injuries Monday morning after his 18-wheeler struck a cow on Texas 21 and rolled over, officials said.
A statement from the Bryan Police Department said the driver was westbound on Texas 21 near Eaton Lane near the Texas A&M University System's RELLIS Campus around 4:30 a.m. when the truck struck a cow and rolled over.
The truck was hauling lumber, officials said.
Parts of the westbound lanes were closed until just before 9 a.m. while crews cleaned up the wreckage.
