During Monday’s Bryan school board meeting, trustees approved a calendar specific to Bryan Collegiate High School.
Among the differences from the main district calendar, Bryan Collegiate’s graduation will be May 28.
The calendar also makes some changes that accommodate the students’ enrollment in Blinn College classes. All of the changes have to do with professional development, which serve as student holidays.
Instead of having professional development and a student holiday on Oct. 12, Nov. 2 and Feb. 15, 2021 — all Mondays — that time will be scheduled for the previous Friday, when Bryan Collegiate High School students already have Friday afternoons off, to allow professional development time.
Due to those scheduled Friday afternoons professional development sessions, Bryan Collegiate High School students will not have an early release on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.