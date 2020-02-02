It’s been nearly three months since Blue Duck Scooters flew into Bryan, and on Tuesday residents can voice their opinions about the program to company employees.
The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. Attendees can fill out surveys, participate in an open discussion about the current six-month pilot program that the city has with Blue Duck, view a safety demonstration and participate in a helmet giveaway. City staff will be in attendance, but Blue Duck representatives will lead the meeting, Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said.
“We are committed to engaging with stakeholders in every community we serve,” Blue Duck Senior Director of
Government Partnerships Megan McNamara said in a press release. “Town halls such as this are a great way for us to learn how to refine our operations to be certain we are meeting each city’s unique needs.”
Dunn said the event will also be a chance to clarify rules that people may find confusing. For example, Dunn said riders in the Downtown Bryan area should be on the roadway, whereas users on streets with speed limits higher than 35 miles per hour should remain on the sidewalk.
“Based on what we’ve experienced, what we’ve seen in other cities, the stories that we’ve read and heard — [Blue Duck] has done very well comparatively,” Dunn said. “It’s not 100 percent free of any issues but they respond well. But this is a pilot program and we’ll be bringing information forward. This town hall will be helpful for us to hear what the reaction is and gauge public feedback.”
The pilot program was launched in November and includes 100 scooters that can be used in select areas of the city, mostly around Downtown Bryan and the Blinn College area. The geofence changes slightly, Dunn said, for events such as First Friday so people are not riding scooters in areas that are barricaded for pedestrians only. Users are able to see the changes in the Blue Duck app, and if they go outside of the designated areas the scooters slow to a stop.
The city can end the pilot program at any time if it is dissatisfied with the service and can choose to extend it by 30-day increments before selecting a longer-term contract, according to a November article in The Eagle.
Scooter riders in Bryan must be at least 18 years old and observe the same laws as other vehicles. Only one person can use a scooter at a time, and people under 21 are required to wear a helmet.
Dunn said the city has been impressed with Blue Duck so far and how they react to issues with the scooters, such as units parked inappropriately and need to be moved.
“We’re learning and will be bringing that forward to council to see where we go,” Dunn said.
