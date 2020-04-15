A 12-year-old boy suffered critical injuries Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, officials said.
According to the Bryan Police Department, the boy was riding south on the shoulder of Sandy Point Road around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit be a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
The boy was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, where he remained Wednesday. The police department said he was stable but had critical injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for speeding, according to the police department.
