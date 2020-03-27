As the Brazos Valley increasingly feels effects from the coronavirus pandemic, it can be harder than ever for people who don’t have a home in which to self-quarantine or the resources to keep the lights on.
Twin City Mission is taking extra precautions to ensure homeless people remain safe during the outbreak, especially after Brazos County issued a shelter-in-place order Monday.
As an essential service, the organization’s Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope is serving its roughly 50 clients as well as other area homeless. The facility closed to the public last week as a safety measure for the people it serves, meaning the mission isn’t able to accept volunteers for serving food and hosting Bible studies, among other acts of assistance.
According to Twin City Mission CEO Dorothy Nevill, many people at the shelter hold jobs in essential businesses such as fast-food restaurants, which are still open for delivery and takeout. Nevill said with people coming and going from the shelter, the mission is trying to stay ahead of any possible transmission of coronavirus.
“When they come back in, we check them,” Nevill said. “We ask them where they’ve been. We take their temperature.”
No one in the shelter has shown symptoms as of Thursday afternoon. The facility has several rooms that are separated and would serve as a self-quarantine area if needed.
Housing roughly 50 people presents complications when adhering to the social distancing norms of maintaining 6 feet between others and limiting gatherings to 10 people. The mission is limiting traffic in the common areas of each wing of the shelter and continues to update its meal plans to stay in line with county recommendations.
Under normal operation, the shelter typically serves meals to clients and the public together. Since limiting access to the public, the organization has served meals to clients in shifts and given grab-and-go lunches in the back of the facility to anyone else who needs it, limiting person-to-person contact.
In response to the shelter-in-place order, Nevill said clients receive to-go trays and eat their meals in their rooms.
“As things come up, we’re trying to adapt and do whatever we need to do,” Nevill said. “We’re trying to ... protect the clients that are there and protect the public interest as well.”
Ron Crozier, the mission’s director of community relations and development, said part of that effort includes an emphasis on educating clients on the outbreak and recommendations from local authorities.
“The key is getting the right information to the people that need it the most,” Crozier said. “Our clients represent some of the most vulnerable in our community, and we have to protect them and make sure that they know what’s going on.”
Crozier added that in accordance with the shelter-in-place order, the organization is trying to encourage homeless people not living in shelters to take refuge in one to help limit potential exposure to the coronavirus. Since many homeless people in the community don’t have access to media outlets or social media, the mission is relying on word of mouth as well as referrals from first responders and third-party agencies.
In addition to Shelter for Hope, Twin City Mission continues to operate Phoebe’s Home, its domestic violence shelter, and it remotely provides youth and family services programs. But the organization had to temporarily close three of its four resale stores, a key source of funding for the nonprofit. Second Chance Resale in College Station and Second Chance II and Alice’s Attic in Bryan are closed, while Second Chance III in Navasota remains open.
