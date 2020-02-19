Two Bryan police officers received minor injuries Wednesday after an accidental discharge of a weapon.
According to the Bryan Police Department, the Tactical Response Team had an incident involving an accidental discharge of a weapon Wednesday evening. Two officers were treated and released from CHI St. Joseph Hospital.
An administrative review of policies, procedures and training will take place to prevent similar incidents, a press release stated.
No further information was released.
