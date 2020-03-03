Two Bryan teens were arrested Monday after they allegedly robbed a 15-year-old at gunpoint, police said.
According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to the 900 block of Cole Street around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy said he was working on his truck and two men — one with a handgun — approached him and demanded property. The boy stepped out of the truck while a man rummaged through the vehicle. The two left with the boy’s iPhone, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities searched the area and found the victim’s phone on the road. Police spoke with two teens walking near the scene of the crime and one, identified as Anthony Janateaus Grays, 18, was holding a gun, a report notes. The victim identified Grays and 17-year-old Darale Wesley Lott Jr. as the attackers.
A report notes that Grays told officers he and Lott found the gun at Sue Haswell Park, and Grays admitted pointing it at the victim.
The two are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Grays is also charged with theft of a firearm, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Lott remains in the Brazos County Jail on $40,000 bond, while Grays is being held on $49,000 bond.
