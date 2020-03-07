Two College Station students will compete today in the annual Houston Public Media Spelling Bee.
Sammy Shankar, an eighth grader at A&M Consolidated Middle School, and Kelly Ding, a seventh grader at College Station Middle School, are among 54 spellers who will compete for a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
The spellers range from a kindergartener to eighth graders from 27 school districts, six private schools and one homeschool. The top two spellers from the Houston bee will represent the area on the national stage.
Last year, College Station Middle School student Sankalp Gautam was runner-up at the Houston bee and finished in the top 100 — 51st place — in the national competition.
This will be Shankar’s first appearance in the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee, while Ding previously competed in 2017.
A press release from the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee noted the bee has received a written tiebreaker from the Scripps National Spelling Bee to use if there is still a tie after all words have been used. Last year’s national contest ended in an eight-way tie for the championship because the spellers exhausted all the available words.
