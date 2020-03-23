Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazos County on Sunday, bringing the county’s number of positive cases to 12.
Health officials said 10 of the 12 known cases are people who have recently traveled. The other two cases are believed to have been contracted through community contact.
All of the cases are being treated through self-care at homes, a Brazos County Health District official said in a statement Sunday.
One of the confirmed cases is an employee at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and another is a student at Texas A&M who has not returned to campus since leaving for spring break.
In Grimes County, two related people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling, but have not had contact with anyone since returning, officials have said.
Milam County also reported one positive case, but no details were released.
Classes for Texas A&M students were set to resume online Monday; a limited number of graduate classes with less than 10 people were continuing on campus.
Blinn College classes were also set to resume in an online format on Monday. Labs that could not be converted to an internet course have been postponed until April 3.
Bryan and College Station public school remain closed through April 3, with teachers in both districts developing plans to adapt instruction to online platforms.
Disaster declarations in both cities and Brazos County remain in effect, with bars and restaurant dining rooms ordered closed and public gatherings of more than 10 people prohibited. The ban does not apply to grocery stores or workplaces, and restaurants can continue to offer to-go options.
Both cities were meeting this week to consider extending the disaster declarations.
