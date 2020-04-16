Brazos County health officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the county’s total number of cases increased to 151.
There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Thirteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported five more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 38. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,433 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were eight patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday’s total. Two patients were discharged from the hospital. Both of the new cases reported Wednesday were community spread, which accounts for 124 cases. Travel accounts for 27 cases.
Other area counties
• Washington County reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 44. Washington County’s Joint Information Center reports there are 37 active cases as four people have recovered and three people have died from the virus.
• Leon County also had an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to four, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• Milam County didn’t confirm any new cases on Wednesday. The county has reported eight to date.
• No new cases were reported in Grimes County on Wednesday. The county has reported seven to date, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management.
• Burleson County had seven confirmed cases.
• Robertson County reported no new cases. The county has reported two to date.
• Madison County has one confirmed case.
Statewide
State data shows there are at least 15,492 coronavirus cases in Texas. There are 364 reported deaths — an increase of 14% from Tuesday — and 1,538 patients in the hospital.
According to the Texas Tribune, Harris County has the most cases at 3,907 and reported six additional deaths Wednesday, bringing its total to 52.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported no new cases Wednesday. The total number there is 74. Three cases are hospitalized, and two are in critical condition. The health district reported 52 cases have recovered, and 82 people are being monitored. There have been four deaths in McLennan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.