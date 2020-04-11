The Brazos County Health District reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total in the county to 116.
As of Friday’s release, the number of COVID-related deaths in the county remained at nine.
The report notes 2,150 COVID-19 tests have been performed. Of the 116 cases, 27 have recovered, which means it has been seven days since they started showing symptoms and they have been fever-free for 72 hours without any fever-reducing medications.
As of Friday, 11 patients were still hospitalized.
Of the nine deaths reported in Brazos County, seven are connected to The Waterford at College Station assisted living facility, according to Chris Mabe, daughter of one of the residents who died of the illness. Mabe was citing numbers reported by Capital Senior Living Vice President of Operations Carole Burnell.
Mabe said Burnell reported of the 47 residents at the facility, 31 tested positive for COVID-19, as did 13 of the facility’s approximately 30 staff members.
Multiple calls to Capital Senior Living were not returned. The Brazos County Health District declined to comment Friday, citing patient privacy.
The Brazos County Health District said in a statement released March 31 that residents at The Waterford had tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had been following guidance from the corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, including restricting visitors, screening staff and implementing enhanced cleaning procedures, the statement read.
Mabe’s concern, she said, is the vague response families got from staff, noting the facility’s commitment to maintaining residents’ privacy became part of the problem.
The lack of information from the facility, Mabe said, left her unprepared for her mother’s death last week at the age of 81. She died shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite not showing typical symptoms at first.
“I love them — they’re so effective with residents — but this was not handled well,” she said of the facility’s staff members. “The way that this was handled in the early part of this pandemic here created so much grief for the families and fear and misgivings. … When you’re in a group or a facility and people are testing positive, please tell us how many.”
She noted the illness put good people at the facility in an impossible situation that ultimately resulted in anxiety and grief.
“It’s not fair to anybody, and it’s just tragic,” she said.
Every county in the Brazos Valley now has at least one positive case of COVID-19.
Washington County reported its second death related to COVID-19, a woman in her 90s with “multiple underlying conditions,” according to a social media post from the Washington County Office of Emergency Management.
Washington County has the second-most cases in the Brazos Valley with 36, according to the OEM.
As of the noon update on Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services noted there have been 115,918 total COVID-19 tests in the state, with 11,671 cases reported and 226 fatalities. There are also an estimated 1,366 patients who have recovered.
According to the TDSHS report, Grimes and Burleson counties had six positive COVID-19 cases, while Leon County had three and Robertson County had two cases.
The Brazos County Health District will have a press conference to update the situation on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
