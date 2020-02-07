UPDATE: As of 7:25 p.m., Texas 6 has reopened.
Two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Texas 6 in Robertson County that has closed all lanes of travel, officials said.
According to digital alerts issued by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to the collision near Old Bryan Highway shortly before 3 p.m. By 3 p.m., all lanes of travel on Texas 6 were reported blocked.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan confirmed troopers had responded to the collision. Scanner traffic indicated at least one vehicle was on fire.
According to the Department of Transportation, northbound Texas 6 traffic is being detoured to F.M. 2818 to F.M. 1687 to F.M. 50 to U.S. 79. Southbound traffic is being detoured to U.S. 79 to F.M. 70 to F.M. 1687 to F.M. 2818.
Officials say the detour will be in effect for the next six hours.
More information will be provided once it is made available.
