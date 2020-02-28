Two women who were sought in connection to a theft of more than $3,500 in items from Victoria’s Secret have now been arrested, authorities said.
Rachel Ann Prado, 43, of Bryan and Amber Marie Prado, 27, of College Station, were arrested Thursday on felony theft charges.
According to College Station police, the women are believed to have been part of a trio who coordinated efforts and stole more than 100 pairs of panties and other items from Victoria’s Secret in January. Michael Wayne Kennedy, 41, was arrested Monday in connection to the incident.
Police said on Jan. 6, two women and a man entered the store at Post Oak Mall at different times. The two women gathered piles of panties and placed the merchandise in a purse. A woman gave a man, identified as Kennedy, a shopping bag, which he held open while she placed bras inside, a report notes.
The three left the store with 26 bras, 144 pairs of panties and a small backpack that was available for purchase, totaling more than $3,000 in value.
All three are charged with theft of more than $2,500 in property, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Kennedy was released from the Brazos County Jail on $3,000 bond, while Rachel Prado was released on $5,000 bond. Amber Prado, who also had a misdemeanor traffic warrant, was released on a $5,321 bond.
