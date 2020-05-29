Two women were killed in separate accidents in Bryan, officials said.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to F.M. 1179 at Boonville Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle traveling westbound on Boonville left the roadway. The vehicle rolled, ejected the driver and went down a ravine, police said. The driver, Christine Marie Rene, 36, of Caldwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle traveling northbound on the Texas 6 feeder near Texas 21 left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The driver, Kandice Brooke Gates, 37, of Marquez, was taken to CHI St. Joseph, where she died.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.