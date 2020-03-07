As spring break kicks off, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan sober rides in light of the hundreds of crashes that involve young drivers under the influence this time of year.
During spring break last year — March 8 to March 17 — there were 417 crashes throughout the state that included young drivers who had been drinking alcohol. Twenty-six people in those crashes died, and 52 others were seriously injured, a TxDOT press release stated. According to TxDOT’s SoberRides.org, about 1,000 people in Texas die in alcohol-related crashes each year.
In the Bryan district, which includes Brazos and nine surrounding counties, there were 13 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes during the spring break period last year, according to TxDOT public information officer Bobby Colwell. None of the crashes resulted in fatalities or serious injuries.
“Drinking and driving is a dangerous and often deadly choice that can ruin the future of a young driver and all those involved in a crash,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said in a press release. “This Spring Break, be responsible and plan ahead for a sober ride.”
TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign will tour eight cities across Texas, including Huntsville, San Antonio and Lubbock, with a “Plan to Win” virtual reality game. The campaign aims to decrease the number of alcohol-related crashes and is a component of the organization’s broader #EndTheStreakTX social media campaign that encourages all types of safe-driving practices.
The Plan to Win game allows up to three players to use virtual reality goggles to compete with each other, answering questions about drinking and driving. The game takes place in a virtual bar, and the winner gets a safe ride home, while the losers are sent to a virtual jail.
TxDOT’s press release said people caught driving under the influence can have their drivers’ licenses revoked, receive jail time or be required to pay up to $17,000 in fines and fees.
“The heartache and headache is not worth it,” Colwell said.
To avoid the challenges, TxDOT asks that people designate a sober driver, contact a cab or ride-share service, use mass transit or spend the night someplace. TxDOT’s SoberRides.org can help people find an alternative way to get home. Users can enter their address to find a list of local cab or rideshare options.
“We try to remind people that a designated driver isn’t the person who had the fewest drinks — it’s the person who hasn’t had any,” Colwell said.
As part of this year’s Plan While You Can campaign, Katrina Chapman shared the story of her 20-year-old son, who was severely injured in a drunk driving crash eight years ago. Chapman told TxDOT her son, Jamie Chapman, was a college student who drove after drinking at a party. He hit a tree and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
“Jamie was no different than any other college kid. He loved a good time with his friends, and he had so much to look forward to in the future,” Katrina Chapman said in a press release. “Jamie’s decision to drive drunk has affected our entire family’s life, even eight years later. I hope young adults will see Jamie’s story and make the right decision to find a sober ride.”
