The Texas Department of Transportation has decided to remove portions of some raised medians along the Texas 6 entrance and exit ramps.
The decision comes after a motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after apparently striking one of the concrete medians in Bryan.
Bryan police said 50-year-old Rolando Mendoza Rodriguez was found dead Saturday morning near Long Road after being thrown from his motorcycle after apparently crashing into the barrier.
The Texas Department of Transportation said in a statement emailed to The Eagle that the medians were installed along high-speed roads near exit and entrance ramps to discourage drivers from making unsafe lane changes.
Many of the medians were placed along the Texas 6 frontage roads during ramp relocation projects in recent years.
The Bryan Police Department said there have been two other accidents this year involving the median at the location of Saturday's fatal crash.
TxDOT said it responded to driver feedback and worked to improve the visibility of the medians, but has decided to begin removing them.
"At this time, TxDOT has decided to remove certain sections of these raised medians," the agency's emailed statement said. "This work is anticipated to begin by the end of July."
Services for Rodriguez are set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Central Church.
