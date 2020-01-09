A Brazos County jury has convicted a man from Tyler County of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Deggs, 40, was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Tyler County in September 2016 and in April 2017, officials said, Deggs was accused of touching an 11-year-old Brazos County girl inappropriately.
Both girls testified in the trial, with a third woman testifying that she had been abused by Deggs in 1998 when she was 12.
The jury deliberated for an hour before returning with a guilty verdict on Wednesday, officials said. Judge Travis B. Bryan III sentenced Deggs to 45 years in prison with no possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.