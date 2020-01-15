Faith-based charity organization Unbound BCS will be hosting a free training session Thursday for parents and child caregivers, aiming to provide education on how to protect children from human trafficking.
The training session will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the Brazos County Health District, located at 201 N. Texas Ave. According to a press release from Unbound BCS, parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend the free session to learn both about how to protect children from trafficking and about how human trafficking affects the local community.
Unbound is a Texas-based Christian charity with offices in Bryan-College Station, Waco, Houston and Fort Worth whose mission is to promote public education and trafficking awareness, as well as advocate for survivors of trafficking.
To learn more about the organization, visit unboundbcs.org.
